T.N. has sought 15 lakh vaccine doses, says Subramanian

Three lakh doses of vaccines have been dispatched from Chennai to various districts

Tamil Nadu has sought 15 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to start vaccinating persons aged 18-44, according to Medical Minister Ma. Subramanian.

“The Health Department has paid ₹46.42 crore for the vaccines. We are expecting to get the vaccines soon, after which vaccination for persons aged 18-44 will begin,” he told reporters.

He inspected the 108 emergency response centre and the State Vaccine Store on Saturday. Three lakh doses of vaccines were dispatched from Chennai to various districts.

The Union Health Ministry earlier said Tamil Nadu accounted for 13% wastage of vaccines. “An audit was taken up, and the Ministry, on Friday, informed that the wastage was 3%. Initially, people were hesitant and delayed getting vaccinated. Now, they understand the importance of vaccination and are coming forward to get vaccinated,” he said.

Presently, 202 private hospitals in Chennai and another 600 across the State are treating patients with COVID-19. He appealed to these hospitals to “prevent the wastage of oxygen”.

Of the 1,300 ambulances part of the 108 network, 300 are exclusively for COVID-19 patients. Of these, 100 are operational in Chennai.

Use of Remdesivir

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said they were creating awareness on the use of Remdesivir and the judicious use of oxygen among private hospitals through the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services.

“There are clinical protocols issued by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the Union Health Ministry... Similarly, not everyone needs oxygen. So, we will create awareness on the protocols through DMS. We will issue guidance under the Clinical Establishments Act,” he said.

T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, reiterated that Remdesivir was not a life-saving drug. “It is not a mandated drug in any global protocol. For a particular percentage of patients, it can reduce their duration of stay in hospitals, and has no other benefit,” he added.