GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

TN Govt must approach SC to implement online gambling ban: Anbumani

April 05, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday said the State government must approach the Supreme Court and press for a permanent ban on online gambling applications including Rummy and Poker in Tamil Nadu after a youth from Kallakurichi district died by suicide due to debt trap.

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said “The Madras High Court had in November last year said that skill-based games such as Rummy, Poker wouldn’t fall under the purview of law banning online gambling and since then five persons have lost their lives. It is condemnable for State Government to not do anything in this regard.”

He said approaching the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court order is the only solution to this issue.

The State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 offer counselling for those in distress.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.