TN Govt must approach SC to implement online gambling ban: Anbumani

April 05, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Chennai

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday said the State government must approach the Supreme Court and press for a permanent ban on online gambling applications including Rummy and Poker in Tamil Nadu after a youth from Kallakurichi district died by suicide due to debt trap.

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said “The Madras High Court had in November last year said that skill-based games such as Rummy, Poker wouldn’t fall under the purview of law banning online gambling and since then five persons have lost their lives. It is condemnable for State Government to not do anything in this regard.”

He said approaching the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court order is the only solution to this issue.

The State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 offer counselling for those in distress.