Tamil Nadu

‘T.N. govt. has no option, but to open Tasmac shops’

The State government has opened Tasmac liquor shops to stop flourishing of illicit arrack, according to senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, he asked if anyone could give a guarantee that illicit arrack would not flourish. “In that case, Tasmac shops can be closed. We too do not agree with opening of Tasmac shops. But, the government has no other option,” the former Union Minister said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader H. Raja condemned the DMK for having gone back on its words by opening Tasmac shop.

The DMK that had charged the previous AIADMK government with opening Tasmac shops when people were dying due to COVID-19 had now done the same when more people were dying, he said.

However, he said, it was wrong to compare Puducherry government allowing liquor shops to function in the Union Territory.


