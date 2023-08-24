HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TN govt grants tax exemption for Kakkan movie

August 24, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has granted exemption for Tamil movie Kakkan, capturing the life of freedom fighter and former Minister P. Kakkan, from the liability of entertainment tax payable under the Tamil Nadu Local Authorities Entertainments Tax Act of 2017.

An order issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department said that the exemption was granted after examining the request from Joseph Baby, who has produced the movie through Shankar Movies International.

Kakkan: A Sign of Honesty’, a biographical feature film is based on the life of Tamil Nadu Congress stalwart and former State Home Minister, P. Kakkan. The late leader was known for leading an austere and simple lifestyle, similar to former Congress Chief Minister, K. Kamaraj. Kakkan was Tamil Nadu’s only Home Minister who belonged to the Scheduled Castes.

The movie is being produced, directed and acted by Joseph Baby.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on July 25, 2023 participated in the trailer release function.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.