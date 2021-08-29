T.N. govt. appoints nine AAGs, one Govt. Pleader

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed nine Additional Advocates General (AAGs) to represent it before the principal seat of the Madras High Court in Chennai and the Madurai Bench. While designated senior counsel Haja Nazirudeen and S. Silambanan shall be the AAGs in Chennai, senior counsel Veera Kathiravan and advocate R. Baskaran have been appointed for Madurai. The other AAGs are R. Ramanlaal, V. Arun, P. Kumaresan, R. Neelakandan and J. Ravindran.

Through a separate government order, P. Thilak Kumar was appointed Government Pleader in Madurai.