T.N. Governor wishes Stalin a speedy recovery from COVID-19

‘You are a dynamic public leader with significant public contact’

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi wished Chief Minister M.K. Stalin a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

“I learnt with utmost concern that you have been tested positive for COVID-19. You have been a dynamic public leader with significant public contact making you vulnerable to this contagion. I pray for your sound health and speedy recovery,” the Governor said in his letter dated July 12.

Mr. Stalin took to social media on Tuesday evening to say that he felt tired and got himself tested. The Chief Minister also reiterated his appeal to the people to use masks and get vaccinated.