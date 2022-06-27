T.N. Governor, CM condole V. Krishnamurthy’s death

His demise an irreparable loss, says Stalin

Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of former chairman of BHEL, Maruti Udyog, SAIL and former Union Secretary for Industries V. Krishnamurthy.

In a tweet, the Raj Bhavan said the Governor expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. “Nation has lost one of the stalwarts of public sector undertakings,” he said.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said the people of the country would gratefully remember the achievements of Krishnamurthy. “The demise of Mr. V. Krishnamurthy, who has served along with many Prime Ministers for the development of the country, is an irreparable loss,” he said.