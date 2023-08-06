T.N. government transfers 33 Superintendent of Police-level officers across the State

August 06, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday issued orders transferring 33 Superintendent of Police (SP)-level officers across the State. In the exercise, Chennai city got new Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) for T. Nagar and Adyar.

N. Shreenatha, who was on a compulsory wait list, has been posted as SP/Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Law and Order, Office of the Director General of Police (DGP), Chennai, and E.S. Uma, who held the post, has been made SP/AIG, Headquarters, Office of the DGP, Chennai.

Ankit Jain, SP Economic Offences Wing, Central Zone, Chennai, has been made DCP, T. Nagar, while A.K. Arun Kabilan, the incumbent, has been posted as SP, Salem. R. Sivakumar, who held the post of Salem SP post has been transferred to the Idol Wing CID, Chennai, as an SP. S. Sakthi Ganesan, who was the Idol Wing CID SP has now been given charge as SP/AIG, High Court Cases Monitoring Cell, Office of the DGP, Chennai.

D. Magesh Kumar, SP/AIG, High Court Cases Monitoring Cell, Office of the DGP, Chennai, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic, South, Greater Chennai Police (GCP). R. Sakthivel, DCP, Traffic, South, GCP, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Washermenpet.

Allatipalli Pavan Kumar Reddy, DCP, Washermenpet, GCP, has been posted as DCP, Law and Order, Tambaram Commissionerate. P. Mahendran, DCP, Adyar, GCP, has been posted as SP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Chennai Range, in the existing vacancy.

R.V. Varun Kumar, SP, Enforcement, South Zone, Madurai, has now been posted as SP, Tiruchi, while the incumbent, Sujit Kumar, has been posted as SP, Enforcement, South Zone, Madurai. M. Rajarajan, DCP, High Court Security, GCP has been posted as DCP, South, Salem. S.P. Lavanya, DCP, South, Salem, has been posted as SP/Principal, Police Training College, Chennai.

S. Chandramouli, SP/Principal, Police Training College, has been moved to DCP, Headquarters, Salem. G. Umaiyal, DCP, Headquarters Administration, Avadi Police Commissionerate, Chennai, has been posted as DCP, Koyambedu, GCP.

P. Kumar, DCP, Koyambedu, GCP, has been posted as DCP, Traffic, North, GCP. P. Saravanan, DCP, Traffic, North, GCP, has been posted as SP, Organised Crime Intelligence Unit, Chennai, in an existing vacancy. D. Ramesh Babu, SP, who was on a compulsory wait list at Office of the DGP, Chennai, has been posted as SP, State Police Master Control Room, Chennai.

P.V. Vijeya Karthik Raj, SP, State Police Master Control Room, Chennai has been posted as SP, Civil Supplies CID, Madurai. Bhukya Sneha Priya, SP, Civil Supplies CID, Madurai, has been posted as DCP, North, Madurai. B.K. Arvind, DCP, North, Madurai has been posted as SP, Sivagangai.

S. Selvaraj, SP, Sivagangai, will take charge as SP/Deputy Director, Tamil Nadu Police Academy, Administration, Oonamanchery, Vandalur, Chennai, replacing Deepa Sathyan, SP/Deputy Director, who will be posted as DCP, Law and Order, Pallikaranai, Tambaram Police Commissionerate.

K. Josh Thangaiah, DCP, Law and Order, Pallikaranai, Tambaram Police Commissionerate, will take charge as SP, Economic Offences Wing, North Zone, Chennai. R. Pon Karthik Kumar, SP, Economic Offences Wing, North Zone, Chennai, has been posted as DCP, Law and Order, Adyar, GCP. K. Adhiveerapandiyan, DCP, Law and Order, Tambaram Police Commissionerate, has been posted as SP, Coastal Security Group, Nagapattinam.

G. Ramar, SP, Coastal Security Group, Nagapattinam, will take charge as Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police, V Battalion, Avadi, in an existing vacancy. Bandi Gangadhar, SP/Chief Vigilance Officer, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd., Pugalur, Karur, has been posted as SP/Chief Vigilance Officer, Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Ltd., Chennai, replacing H. Jayalakshmi, who has been given the post of SP/Chief Security Officer (CSO), Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

D. Kumar, SP/CSO, CMRL, will be posted as DCP, Traffic, Madurai City, in an existing vacancy. K. Meena, DCP, CCBII, GCP, will take charge as SP, Mayiladuthurai. N.S. Nisha, SP , Mayiladuthurai, has been posted as DCP, CCB-II, GCP.