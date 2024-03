March 04, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government, on Monday, March 4, announced that 7,040 tonnes of rice would be distributed to mosques in Tamil Nadu for making nombu kanji (gruel) during the month of Ramzan. A State government press release said the move would incur an additional expenditure of ₹26.81 crore. District collectors have been asked to distribute the rice to mosques.