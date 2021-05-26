TN government posts Vikram Kapur as secretary, Planning & Development

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday posted senior IAS officer Vikram Kapur as Secretary of the Planning and Development Department, replacing Jayashree Raghunandan. She has been posted as Secretary/Director-General of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (Training).
Vide a G.O. issued by Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Vibhu Nayar was appointed Commissioner of Land Administration (CLA). Pankaj Kumar Bansal, who was the CLA would be posted as the Chairman & Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. Hans Raj Verma was transferred and posted as the Chairman & Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation Ltd.
Atulya Misra is the new Chairman & Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Power Finance Corporation. The government also posted Mangat Ram Sharma as Project Director of Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation and Water-bodies Restoration and Management (IAMWARM) and Beela Rajesh as the Commissioner of Handlooms and Textiles.
While S. Swarna would be Chairman & Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited, Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan was posted as Industries Commissioner and Director of Industries & Commerce.