T.N. government allocates ₹12.31 crore for Chief Minister Research Fellowship programme

March 02, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Higher Education Department has allocated ₹12.31 crore for the Chief Minister Research Fellowship (CMRF) programme.

A total of 60 Ph.D candidates each from humanities, arts and social sciences and science streams will benefit for a period of three years. Candidates will be selected based on their performance in CMRF eligibility test. The top 300 candidates will be shortlisted for the interview stage.

The fellowship will be implemented in three phases – at the end of the first year; second year and submission of final report at the end of the third year and utilisation certificate through the research supervisor.

The CMRF Selection Committee comprises the Director of Collegiate Education, the Joint Director (Planning and Development), a CMRF nodal officer, two experts from State universities and an expert from an arts and science college.

The State-level monitoring committee will include an expert from an Institute of National Excellence or a Central university.