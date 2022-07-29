‘TN Global Tiger Summit’ to be held in October
The Tamil Nadu Global Tiger Summit is to be conducted at Chennai
The Tamil Nadu government will organise the ‘TN Global Tiger Summit’, in partnership with the Government of India, in Chennai in October this year, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Friday.
In a social media post, he said the summit would be a fitting tribute to the State’s pioneering efforts at tiger conservation. Tamil Nadu is home to nearly 10% of India’s tiger population, with 264 tigers, he said, quoting the National Tiger Conservation Authority.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.