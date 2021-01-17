T.N. gets award for oil and gas conservation

Tamil Nadu has won the Best Overall Performance award on all-India basis for various oil and gas conservation activities conducted by the PSU Oil industry during the year 2020. The award was presented to the Government of Tamil Nadu today, during the inauguration of Saksham, Oil and Gas Conservation month, at New Delhi by Tarun Kapoor, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
It was received virtually online by Sajjansingh R. Chavan, Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Tamil Nadu and P. Jayadevan, State-level Coordinator for the Oil Industry in Tamil Nadu and Executive Director, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Tamil Nadu. Mr. Jayadevan also received the all-India best performance for the maximum number of conservation activities organized by the industry during 2020.
During the inauguration, N. Muruganandam, Secretary, Industries Department, said that Tamil Nadu was one of the first states to announce State-specific electric vehicle policy and the first to launch compressed bio-gas with a modern plant and marketing network. Mr. Jayadevan said that Saksham reinforced the commitment of younger generation represented by the students in conservation of petroleum products, said a press release here.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath