T.N. farmers seek loan for flame lily cultivation

Farmers cultivating the State flower flame lily (Gloriosa superba) petitioned Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami demanding loan and crop insurance. Members of the Tamil Nadu Kanvali Vidhai Farmers’ Association said in the petition dated February 6 that the State government must allocate funds to provide loans for flame lily cultivation and also provide crop insurance and sell the crop through regulated markets.

Flame lily is cultivated in Mulanur and Dharapuram Panchayat Unions in Tiruppur district.