T.N. confident of getting 100 more MBBS seats

The Tamil Nadu government has submitted an undertaking to the Medical Council of India (MCI) to obtain its nod for an additional 100 MBBS seats in the Madurai Medical College.

A Health Department official said they were confident of obtaining the additional 100 seats this year as the undertaking meant that the State government has assured to rectify all deficiencies raised by the MCI. Health Secretary Beela Rajesh and Director of Medical Education A. Edwin Joe had met the MCI officials. “We have submitted the undertaking to the Board of Governors of MCI. We have convinced them that all deficiencies are being rectified at the Madurai Medical College. A building is being constructed at the college. We are confident of getting the 100 additional seats this year,” Dr. Edwin Joe said.

Already, T.N. has got MCI’s nod for increasing the seats at Tirunelveli Medical College from 150 to 250, and for another 150 seats at the new medical college in Karur this year, he said.