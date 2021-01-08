TN CM unveils new infrastructure, lays foundation stones for new projects

The CM also launched the distribution of Pongal gift hampers for members of the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday unveiled new bridges, the foundation stone for various irrigation projects and also launched the distribution of Pongal gift hampers for members of the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board under the Labour Department.

During a series of video conference events at the Secretariat here, the CM unveiled a bridge on the Tiruchengode-Ariyanur Road constructed at a cost of ₹45 crore. He also unveiled six new bridges constructed in Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Pudukkottai, Theni, Coimbatore and Salem districts at a total cost of ₹40.73 crore. The CM also released a handbook titled ‘Ready Reckoner for Highway Engineers’ for the benefit of engineers.

Mr. Palaniswami unveiled the foundation stone for projects to construct a regulator in Mayiladuthurai district at ₹9.76 crore, a reservoir in Virudhunagar district at ₹10.10 crore and two checks dams in Madurai district at a total cost of ₹4.92 crore.

The CM also launched the distribution of Pongal gift hamper for members of the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board under the Labour Department. The gift hamper includes dhoti/sari, raw rice, cereals, edible oil, ghee, jaggery, cardamom, cashew and dry grapes. There are over 12.69 lakh construction workers and pensioners, including 6.75 lakh women registered under the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Dairy Development Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and senior officials were also present during these events.