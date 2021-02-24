TN CM unveils infrastructure projects

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday evening unveiled several infrastructure projects implemented for various departments through a video conference meeting from the Secretariat. He also unveiled the foundation stone for several government projects, including hospital buildings and a food park.

He unveiled new buildings constructed in multiple locations for the Health and Family Welfare Department at a total cost of ₹98.84 crore. He also unveiled the foundation stone for the construction of new buildings in Tiruvallur, Tiruppur, Salem and Tirunelveli districts at a total cost of ₹109.50 crore.

The CM unveiled 10 heavy vehicle driver training centres in Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Madurai, Namakkal, Perambalur, Tiruchi and Vellore districts constructed at a total cost of ₹5.59 crore. He also unveiled a bus depot in Virudhunagar district at a cost of ₹1.15 crore.

He unveiled new buildings constructed in multiple locations for the Labour and Employment Department at a total cost of ₹29.94 crore. He also unveiled the foundation stone for the construction of the office of Labour Commissioner at Anna Nagar in Chennai at a cost of ₹17.22 crore.

Mr. Palaniswami also unveiled new buildings constructed in multiple locations for the Social Welfare Department at a total cost of over ₹25 crore. He also launched the social media services of the '181' helpline set up under Nirbhaya Scheme for the benefit of women.

He also unveiled a foundation stone for the construction of an office for the Commercial Taxes Department at Avalpoonthurai near Modakkurichi in Erode district at a cost of ₹14.30 crore, and new buildings constructed for the Agriculture Department at a total cost of over ₹10.62 crore.

The CM also unveiled the foundation stone for the construction of a Food Park at Gangaikondam SIPCOT in Tirunelveli district at a cost of ₹78.52 crore.

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Agriculture Minister K.P. Anbalagan, Social Welfare Minister V. Saroja, Environment Minister K.C. Karuppanan, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, Minister for Rural Industries P. Benjamin, Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, Commercial Taxes Minister K.C. Veeramani, Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar, Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister V.M. Rajalakshmi, Minister for Tamil Official Language K. Pandiarajan, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan and senior officials were present.