TN CM to launch Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam on Thursday

The initiative will screen all people and take healthcare services to their doorsteps, TN Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said, while participating in World Breastfeeding Week celebrations

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will launch ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’, an initiative to take healthcare services to the doorsteps of people, in Samanapalli in Krishnagiri district on Thursday, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

Speaking to reporters during the sidelines of World Breastfeeding Week celebrations at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Tuesday, the Minister said that for the first time, an initiative to screen all people was being taken in the State. “Through this initiative, we will not only provide the required medications at the doorsteps of people but also take medical services to their homes,” he said.

During the launch, the CM would take a look at distribution of medications at the houses of persons diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension, and those requiring physiotherapy, being taken up through nurses.

Breastfeeding rooms, milk banks

As a part of World Breastfeeding Week, a breastfeeding room was opened at RGGGH. The Minister said that though maternity hospitals had separate breastfeeding rooms, this was the first time that such a facility was set up in a government general hospital.

“Like at RGGGH, breastfeeding rooms will soon be opened in all government medical college hospitals and district hospitals in the State,” he added.

He said that breast milk banks were already functioning in 24 places in the State -- 17 government medical college hospitals and seven district hospitals. “This year, milk banks will be opened in 12 more places -- seven government medical college hospitals and five district hospitals. These banks will be set up at a cost of ₹12 lakh each with the Union government’s contribution in funding,” he said.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekar Babu, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and RGGGH dean E. Theranirajan were present.