T.N. CM Stalin seeks additional NDRF personnel to tame Michaung

December 04, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

With Cyclone Michaung wreaking havoc, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over phone on Monday evening and enquired about the flood-like situation in the State.

Mr. Stalin sought additional personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to be deployed in the State for relief operations. The Chief Minister also apprised the Home Minister about the extent of damage reported in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts and the relief measures being taken, an official release stated.

Once the extent of damage incurred has been ascertained, the assistance required would be sought from the Union government, Mr. Stalin informed Mr. Shah. “The Home Minister accepted the request of the Chief Minister and further assured that all the necessary aid would be provided,” the release said.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi in a social media post said that some of the coastal districts have been severely affected by the cyclonic storm and normal life has been disrupted. Both Central and State agencies have been deployed to ensure the safety of the people and to offer essential services.

“The situation is being monitored by the Union and State governments at the highest level. I appeal to the people to follow the advice of the State government and stay home and be safe until the situation improves,” Mr. Ravi said.

Meanwhile, Ministers Thangam Thennarasu, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and T.R.B. Rajaa visited the State Emergency Operations Centre at Ezhilagam complex to review the situation. Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the control and command centre at Ripon Buildings, the headquarters of the Greater Chennai Corporation. Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials camped at the Secretariat and coordinated the relief operations.

