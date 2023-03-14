T.N. CM Stalin releases organic farming policy; gene bank to be set up for preservation of traditional seeds

March 14, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST

Accreditation given by the Tamil Nadu Organic Certification Department (TNOCD) to farm produce, will now also be extended to livestock and poultry products, bee keeping/apiculture, aqua culture, mushroom cultivation and poly greenhouse production. The Tamil Nadu Organic Farming Policy 2023, released by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Tuesday, said a single-window system would be implemented to simplify the certification procedure.

A State gene/germplasm bank will also be set up to preserve traditional cultivar seeds of all crops. Pointing out that the source of many health issues world-wide was “found to be the residues of agro chemicals used” and that it has been “proven that pesticide residues enter the food chain causing many health hazards to humans and animals,” the policy said the necessity for an environmentally-safe food supply system has necessitated the framing of the organic farming policy.

“The organic farming policy will help to ensure, upscale and support chemical-free organic agriculture in Tamil Nadu and provide safe food for the people,” it said. The policy aims at conserving and protecting soil health, agro ecology and biodiversity, and seeks to provide safe, healthy and environment-friendly food, besides creating awareness about organic farming and extending organic farming practices.

It also aims to strengthen certification systems and residue testing protocols, to promote ‘on farm’ or locally-produced inputs like farmyard manure, vermicompost, etc. Creating market advisories and certification advisories, promoting exports and increasing the revenue of farmers, organic farming in education and research, are among the policy’s objectives.

Tamil Nadu stands 14th with 31,629 hectares of organic agriculture land in the country, which includes 14,086 ha of organic certified area and 17,542 ha under conversion. Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri occupy first and second positions in terms of the total area. Tamil Nadu had exported 4,223 MT of organic products, which fetched ₹108 crore in the year 2020-21.

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam received the first copy of the policy from the Chief Minister. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present during the event in the Secretariat.

A copy of the policy can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/3mH16oi