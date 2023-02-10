T.N. CM Stalin inaugurates photo exhibition, walks down memory lane over exhibits

February 10, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Inaugurating an exhibition curated by the Tamil Nadu Press Photographers Association (TNPPA) in Chennai on Friday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin walked down the memory lane, sharing anecdotes with Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, MLA N. Ezhilan, The Hindu Group director N. Ram, and others.

The collection of rare photographs of political leaders during their historic moments in the exhibition, held the CM’s attention so much that he shared snippets about the events with other dignitaries who accompanied him around the exhibition, at the Lalit Kala Akademi on Greams Road.

During his speech, Mr. Stalin recalled that it was on this day that former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi assumed office for the first time in 1969 and underlined the connection between his father and journalism. “Photographs have as much power as the pen. You would know which pen I’m referring to. Pen and photographs have so many connections,” he said.

As for the request by TNPPA for housing plots, Mr. Stalin listed out the steps his government had undertaken for the welfare of journalists and said: “Whatever your demands are, we will certainly consider them and take appropriate steps.”

Minister Sekarbabu said if reporters were one side of a coin, photojournalists were the other side and said photographs gave life to any event.

During his speech, Mr. Ram thanked the CM for sharing anecdotes about the photographs. “In many States and in the Union government, if there are criticisms by journalists, they don’t like it. They hate and get angry. They also take action. But, as for our CM, he is a political leader, who accepts them all - be it commendation or criticism and takes them seriously,” said Mr. Ram.

Even former CM M. Karunanidhi was willing to listen to criticism against him and he was always a friend of journalists, Mr. Ram said, adding that his experience with the former CM was unforgettable. “He [Mr. Stalin] is even better. He does not get angry, and I request that he continues to be so.” Mr. Ram said and lauded the unity among photojournalists.

Later during his speech, the CM recalled his morning walks with Mr. Ram and said the latter was a photography enthusiast, who readily took pictures when he chanced upon birds or deer in the IIT-Madras campus.

Velammal Educational Trust’s correspondent, M.V.M. Velmohan and TNPPA office-bearers were also present.