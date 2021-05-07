TN CM Stalin begins first innings with sops for Corona-affected, women

Free bus travel for working women from Saturday, Aavin milk to cost ₹3 less from May 16 and extension of insurance for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals are some of the new CM’s first orders

Soon after being sworn-in, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Friday, signed five files to implement major promises made in the DMK Assembly election manifesto, including offering ₹4,000 as COVID-19 relief to family cardholders, free travel in city buses (ordinary) for women and reducing the retail price of Aavin milk by ₹3 per litre from May 16.

An official release said, Mr. Stalin, who reached his office in the Secretariat at Fort St George, ordered the implementation of financial assistance of ₹4,000 to each of the 2.07 crore rice ration card holders across the State, in view of the hardships they face due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The assistance would be provided in two instalments and the first instalment of ₹2,000 would be given in May. The State government would incur an expediture of ₹4,153 crore towards this scheme.

As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is intense and is affecting more people, Mr. Stalin also ordered the extension of the insurance cover for availing of treatment for novel coronavirus in private hospitals too, for beneficiaries of the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

The new CM also announced free travel for all working women and girls pursuing higher education on board government buses (ordinary fare) in cities across the State from Saturday. He also ordered the reduction of the Aavin milk price by ₹3 a litre with effect from May 16. The State government would sanction ₹1,200 crore towards this.

Mr. Stalin also ordered the institution of mechanism to redress, within 100 days, all grievances raised by people in petitions submitted to him during the run up to the Assembly elections, the official release said. An IAS officer would be appointed to monitor this mechanism.