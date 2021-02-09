TN CM says farm loan waiver certificates to be given in a fortnight

New helpline for public grievances to to be started in a week , CM says

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said that the farm loan waiver certificates will be distributed to farmers in a fortnight. He added that 1100, the CM integrated public grievance helpline number under the CM helpline management system, will be started in a week.

The CM was speaking after kicking off his election campaign in Ranipet district on Tuesday morning. “This loan waiver will benefit more than 16 lakh farmers. So we are fulfilling whatever we have promised,” he said.

Throughout his campaign in Ranipet, Mr. Palaniswami outlined the government’s achievements and took a dig at DMK president M.K. Stalin. Mr. Palaniswami said that the DMK president is going around districts and collecting petitions in a box. “He says all the grievances will be attended to soon after he becomes a chief minister. But when is he going to become one and when is he going to solve the people’s problems. Through our 1100 scheme, people can just send their grievance through their mobile phones. There is no need to break any box,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that since Mr. Stalin does not attend Assembly sessions or know about government schemes, he is spreading false propaganda that the AIADMK government has not done anything for the people. “He does not know that under the Chief Minister Special Grievance Redressal Scheme, the AIADMK government has collected over 9.77 lakh grievance petitions and out of this over 5 lakh petitions have been attended to,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that apart from this, revenue officials are going to every village and giving receipts after taking petitionss. “Mr. Stalin is also giving a receipt, but it is not a valid one. Mr. Stalin has started meeting people only now despite being in politics and occupying important positions over the past many years. But we have been meeting people regularly, even during the pandemic,” he added.

The CM said that the Opposition Leader is reluctant to have a face-to -face meeting to discuss the achievements of the AIADMK and DMK-led governments. “He does not come as his party has not done anything for the people. Mr. Stalin alleges that we have been spending crores of rupees on media advertisements. We are just announcing our achievements as the Opposition leaders do not know about it. This will put to an end to their false propaganda.”

Mr. Palaniswami said that it was during the AIADMK government that Vellore district was trifurcated. “It was a demand by the residents of Vellore. We have done so much for the people,” he said.

The CM later proceeded to Sholingur and highlighted the importance of the Kudi Maraathu scheme. “Ranipet mainly comprises of agricultural families. Most of their children are studying in government schools and to help medical aspirants in these schools we introduced the 7.5 per cent reservation and due to this, 435 such students are all set to be doctors. They are complaining about NEET exams, but it was introduced by the DMK and the Congress. If there is a Nobel prize for lying, it should go to Mr. Stalin,” he said.