Tamil Nadu CM presents awards on Independence Day

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presented the Kalpana Chawla Award for Courage and Daring Enterprise to P. Shanmuga Priya, posthumously, at the Independence Day celebrations at Fort St. George on Sunday.

The late Dr. Shanmuga Priya was a medical officer at the Annuppanadi Primary Health Centre in Madurai for her exemplary service. During the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Shanmuga Priya attended 582 fever surveillance camps, monitored the progress of 10,961 persons through which 302 active cases were identified. She personally treated and monitored 52 Covid-19 patients who were in him quarantine. She tested positive for Covid-19 and succumbed to the virus despite the best medical care, the government said.

The Chief Minister also presented the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam award to Dr. M. Lakshmanan, Professor of Eminence, Bharathidasan University, a specialist in the field of non-linear dynamics in Theoretical Physics and finds a place in the top two percent of World Scientists as per California Stanford University’ recent list.

On Saturday evening, the Chief Minister had presented the first Thagaisal Thamizhar Award to veteran Communist leader and centenarian, N. Sankaraiah. Mr. Stalin visited Mr. Sankaraiah at his residence on Saturday evening and presented the award and a cheque of ₹ 10 lakh. Mr. Sankaraiah donated the amount for Covid-19 relief works.

Tamil Nadu chief Minister M. K. Stalin presenting Thagaisal Tamilar Award to Freedom fighter N. Sankaraia, Senior Leader CPI, M, at home in Chrompet on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B

K. Narayanasamy, Director, Gorvernment Corona Hospital, Guindy was conferred the Chief Minister’s Best Practices Award for taking personal efforts to restructure the National Institute of Ageing building at the King Institute Campus into a dedicated hospital for Covid-19 patients.

Presidency College was also conferred the award for facilitating independent learning of differently abled students by designing customised learning materials as per their requirements. J. Partheeban, District Reveue Officer, Vellore district, was also presented the award, for simplifying land aquisition process using e-modules and ensuring transparency in fixation of compensation.

The Holy Cross Service Society, Tiruchirapalli, P. Padmapriya, Medical Officer, Salem, social worker Maria Aloysis Novamoney, Nagercoil, We are Your Voice, Chennai, and Erode Central Co-operative Bank were awarded for Exemplary Service for the Welfare of the Differently Abled.

The Avvaiyar Award was conferred on Santhi Duraisamy, Shakti Devei Charitable Trust, Erode, Best Third Gender award was conferred on Grace Banu, Thoothukudi, for services rendered towards the welfare of society.

Thanjavur won the Best Corporation award; Udhagamandalam won the first prize for best municipality, Tiruchengode the second prize and Chinnamanur the third..

Kallakudi in Tiruchirappalli district won the first prize for best town panchayat, Melpattampakkam in Cuddalore district the second place and Kottaiyur in Sivagangai district the third place.

Special medals to Covid-19 warriors were presented to 33 frontline staff from the deparments of Health and Family Welfare, Home, Prohibition and Excise, Municipal Administration and Water Supply, Revenue and Disaster Management, Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj departments.

The Chief Minister also gave away Chief Minister's State Youth Award, awards for police and fire personnel.