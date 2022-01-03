TN CM launches COVID-19 vaccination for adoloscents aged 15-18 years

The CM urged people to remain cautious, wear their masks, maintain physical distancing and get vaccinated, in view of the Omicron variant

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who launched the COVID-19 vaccination programme for adoloscents aged 15-18 years in the State on Monday, appealed to people to follow COVID-19 preventive protocols and get vaccinated.

The drive was launched at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School on Jones Road in Saidapet.

Mr. Stalin said, “During the COVID-19 second wave our government took extensive measures and reduced the impact on the people. To some extent we could protect people’s livelihoods. The State's economy is on the path to recovery and has started gaining momentum,” he said. However, now Omicron, a new variant of the novel coronavirus is threatening us. In this context I would like to share the news reported by two English newspapers,” he said.

Mr. Stalin referred to The Hindu’s article that was published on Sunday and said, “An article titled ‘Recovery with headwinds’, a full-page article has appeared. The article states that despite facing two COVID-19 waves, industries in Tamil Nadu have recovered from the drastic fall and moved forward. But Omicron could be an obstacle in the path to recovery, it has said.” He pointed out that another newspaper had said that infections were rising incrementally in the country, an indication that the new variant could impact the State as well. “I am mentioning these articles so that you remain alert and safe, pay attention and be on the defensive,” he said.

The CM recalled his New Year greetings message that was broadcast across electronic media platforms on January 1 and said that he had explained the need to stay alert with respect to spread of new infections.

CM’s three messages

“I have three messages for you,” he told the audience: “Omicron variant is less virulent that the previous strains but spreads faster. We should therefore be more cautious. The infection is bound to affect more people in the coming days. But the only protection is the face mask. People should wear the mask and maintain physical distancing in public places,” he said.

The viral strain may have altered, but vaccination continues to offer good protection against severe disease and death. Doctors have said that the impact of the infection is lower in people who are vaccinated. “I particularly appeal to those over the age of 60 who have not yet got their second dose to definitely take it. I appeal, request and urge you as one of your family to get vaccinated,” Mr. Stalin said.

The CM further said, “I want you all to be determined that you will take the vaccine to save yourself and the State from being impacted during the next wave.”

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian also spoke.

Health secretary J. Radhakrishnan and Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi also participated in the launch.

On the occasion six students, including three boys and three girls, were administered the COIVD-19 vaccine.