TN CM confident about DMK sweeping urban local body elections

The CM urged members of the public to vote on Saturday; he said the AIADMK was making baseless and false allegations against the DMK

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday expressed confidence that the ruling DMK would record a resounding victory in the urban local body elections, particularly in all the Corporations in the State.

Addressing the media after casting his vote in Teynampet, Mr. Stalin blamed the AIADMK for making baseless and false allegations against the DMK regarding poll violations. He said that they were doing it as they would need someone to blame for the loss they are going to face in the elections.

To a question on whether he perceived the results of this election as a report card on his government's performance over the past nine months, he answered in the affirmative. He expressed hope that the people would give an even bigger victory to the DMK than in the assembly elections.

‘Velumani afraid of loss’

Referring to the protest staged by former Minister and AIADMK MLA S.P. Velumani in Coimbatore on Friday alleging poll violations by the DMK, he said that the former Minister was known for his bullying and wrongdoings during the previous regime.

"We have brought all that under control. They [the AIADMK] are afraid of losing the election. That is why they're making these baseless allegations. There is no need to use the army [Central security forces] as demanded by him [Mr. Velumani]," he said.

Appeal to vote

The CM appealed to all the public to exercise their right to vote in the urban local body elections.

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi's statement that every local body is a small republic, the Chief Minister said that it was through the local bodies that the schemes of the government were implemented. Hence it is important for everyone to vote in the local body elections, he said.