T.N. Class 12 results | Daughter of daily-wage labourer in Dindigul scores 600/600

May 08, 2023 03:59 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - DINDIGUL

It is no mean achievement by any standards, but if you look at it from Nandhini’s perspective, it’s indeed an extraordinary achievement. She scored 600/600 in the class 12 board exams, the results of which were announced on Monday, May 8.

When asked how she managed to knock a perfect score, S. Nandhini, a student of Annamalaiar Mills Girls Higher Secondary School in Dindigul, and the daughter of a daily wage labourer says, studying without being under any pressure, greatly helped. A student of the commerce group, Nandhini scored six centums in Economics, Tamil, English, Accountancy, Commerce, Accountancy and Computer Application.

Nandhini is also among the two students in the State who have managed to score a centum in Tamil.

“I have never had any pressure at all from my parents or teachers. While my aim was to be the school topper, I did not expect to get six centums,” she said. “My family’s financial situation was enough inspiration for me to do well academically. They have been extremely supportive of me, and did everything they could to ensure I studied well,” Nandhini added.

As the next step, the 17-year-old hopes to pursue Chartered Accountancy.

“I also wish for her to write the civil services exam sometime in the future. She has been a good student from her primary classes onwards, and we are extremely happy to see how well she has done,” said Saravana Kumar, Nandhini’s father.

When the results were announced on Monday, her school celebrated her achievement and Nandhini and her parents were thrilled. School Headmistress Akila A. said that they expected Nandhini to do extremely well and that she has always been a sincere student. “Not just in academics, she took a keen interest in extracurricular activities as well. She has been a regular participant in elocution competitions in both English and Tamil, and is usually the emcee for any event the school hosts,” she said.