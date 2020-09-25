TN Chief Minister will announce the reopening of schools after discussions with various departments, Minister says

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said the CM would hold discussions with the Health and Revenue Departments to analyse the COVID-19 situation in the State, and take a decision on the reopening of schools

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will hold discussions with the Health and Family Welfare Department and the Revenue Department and make an announcement on the reopening of schools, said School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan at Gobichettipalayam on Friday. Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the School Education Department cannot take an independent decision on this, he said.

Addressing media persons, he said that the Chief Minister will soon hold discussions with the three departments to analyse the COVID-19 situation in the State and take a decision on the reopening of schools. The Minister pointed out that a government order on Thursday, allowing students of Classes 10 to 12 to visit schools and get their doubts cleared was issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Students can on a voluntary basis, and after obtaining permission from their parents, students of these classes can visit their schools for getting their doubts cleared.

“The Chief Minister will hold a discussion before October 1 during which the impact of COVID-19 will be discussed and a decision on reopening of schools will be taken”, he added.

To a question on reducing the syllabus for the current academic year, Mr. Sengottaiyan said that a report was submitted to the CM who will decide whether to reduce the syllabus further or not. He said that admissions to schools will be closed by September 30 and if needed, the department will decide on extending the date for admissions.

The Minister said that a helpline for students ‘14474’ will be launched next month where teachers will clarify the students’ doubts from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.