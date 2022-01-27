Tamil Nadu

T.N. Chief Minister announces solatium

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday condoled the death of two boys after a dilapidated building collapsed on them at Ramapuram in Cuddalore district and announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh to the families of each of the deceased.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that he has instructed officials to ensure medical treatment in Government Hospital in Cuddalore for the other boy who was injured in the incident.

Stalin also announced that a relief of ₹50,000 would be granted to the injured boy from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.


