Tamil Nadu

T.N. Cabinet to meet tomorrow

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami  

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is scheduled to chair a meeting of the State Cabinet in the Secretariat here on Tuesday.

Various issues relating to the COVID-19 lockdown, measures being taken to contain the spread of the pandemic are among the matters likely to be taken up for discussion during the meeting. Politics may also be discussed by the ruling party members.

