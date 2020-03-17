TN Assembly: Speaker expunges remarks

The Assembly Chair expunged the comments made by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami as well as Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin in the House on Tuesday.

They made certain remarks during a debate which branched out from the speech of DMK MLA Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, who referred to the irregularities in the recruitment process by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

Later in the day, the Speaker also expunged certain remarks made by AIADMK MLA E. Rathinasabapathy (Aranthangi), following strong demands by the DMK.