T.N. Assembly polls | DMK, Congress believe in dynasty, not democracy, Nadda says

The BJP national president said the DMK and Congress had failed miserably to save the people’s aspirations

Both, the DMK and the Congress parties believe in the politics of dynasty and not in democracy, said BJP national president J.P. Nadda.

While campaigning for party’s Modakkurichi Assembly constituency candidate C. Saraswathi at Sivagiri in Erode district on Saturday, Mr. Nadda said that while national development was taking place under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu was marching under the AIADMK rule. “DMK and Congress are parties of dynastic value and they believe in the politics of dynasty and family politics”, he said and added that both the parties were rejected by the people twice. Taking a further dig at DMK, he said that DMK stands for “Dynasty, Money and Katta panchayat,” and added that time has come to reject them.

Mr. Nadda further said that DMK-Congress was known for 2G, 3G and 4G meaning, two generations of corruption of the Maran family, three generations of the corrupt Stalin family and four generations of corruption of the Congress-Gandhi family respectively.

DMK was losing the polls and its patience, Mr. Nadda said terming the statements made by DMK senior leaders against women and Dalits as shameful. “This is the frustration from them when not in power. If they come to power, how will they look at women and Dalits -- this has to be understood,” he said.

The DMK failed miserably to save regional aspirations as the Congress betrayed the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu by banning jallikattu. “DMK kept mum and did not say anything”, he said and added that the BJP-led government understood the people and brought in the ordinance that enabled jallikattu to continue.

The BJP president said that after Mr. Modi came to power, shooting of Tamil fishermen had stopped and he was the first Prime Minister to visit Jaffna in Sri Lanka. “He not only visited the bombarded houses, but also reconstructed them and gave the ownership to the Tamil minorities in the island nation,” he said.

Tamil was one of the oldest languages and Mr. Modi took the language globally. At the UN General Assembly, the highest political platform of the world, Mr. Modi recited the lines of Tamil poet Kaniyan Pungundranar . “We can understand how rich the culture of Tamil has been, and what great message TN gave to the whole world,” he pointed out.