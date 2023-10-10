T.N. Assembly | CM Stalin announces amnesty scheme for traders who have not paid commercial taxes

October 10, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

As commercial taxes that are due to the Tamil Nadu government have touched the sum of ₹25,000 crore, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced an amnesty scheme in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

The scheme will be in force between October 16, 2023 and February 15, 2024.

Making a suo motu statement, the CM said over 2.11 lakh cases involving over 2.41 lakh traders and commercial establishments are pending in the court. “These cases have caused a burden of work for officials, have caused hardships to traders and financial losses to the government,” he said, explaining why the the amnesty scheme had been brought in.

Under the scheme, dues of traders including taxes, interest and penal taxes that are below ₹50,000 per annum will be waived. “This is the first time in Tamil Nadu that taxes to be paid by small traders are being fully waived. A total of 95,502 small traders facing 1,40,398 cases will benefit from the scheme,” the CM said.

Other traders will be divided into four categories. Traders whose dues are between ₹50,000 and ₹10 lakh will need to pay just 20 per cent of their dues and can put an end to their pending cases. Traders whose dues fall between ₹10 lakh and ₹1 crore and those whose dues are between ₹1 crore and ₹10 crore as well as those with dues above ₹10 crore can pay certain amounts of their taxes, interest and penalties in order to have the cases cleared against them.

“There are separate schemes for those who have accepted the tax and those who have challenged it in the court. As a special offer, the accrued interest of the traders, until they pay their dues will be waived,” the Chief Minister said.