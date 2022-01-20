TN Archaeology Dept to conduct reconnaissance survey in sea, off the coast of Korkai

The offshore explorations will be undertaken near the estuary where Tamiraparani joins the sea, and are aimed at exploring the archaeological value in the ancient port of Korkai, the TN CM said in a statement

A reconnaissance survey in the sea off the coast of Korkai in Thoothukudi district, which finds mention in Sangam literature, will be undertaken by the Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department in collaboration with the Indian Maritime University & National Institute of Ocean Technology, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced on Thursday.

The offshore explorations would be undertaken near the estuary where Tamiraparani joins the sea, and are aimed at exploring the archaeological value in the ancient port of Korkai, the CM said in a statement. From the first week of February, archaeological excavations would be undertaken in seven sites across the State, he said.

The excavations would be undertaken in Keeladi and nearby locations (Konthagai, Agaram, Manalur) in Sivaganga district (Phase VIII), Sivagalai in Thoothukudi district (Phase III), Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district (Phase II), Mayiladumparai in Krishnagiri district (Phase II), Vembakkottai in Virudhunagar district (Phase I), Thullukkarpatti in Tirunelveli district (Phase I) and Perumpalai in Dharmapuri district (Phase I).

The excavations in these locations would go on till September, he said and recalled the archaeological excavations in the past, which brought to light, in a scientific manner, the urbanization, centuries ago, of the society that lived in multiple locations in present day Tamil Nadu.