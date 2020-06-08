Tamil Nadu

Tiruvarur GH denies disclosing COVID-19 patients’ names

Details shared only between departments for necessary follow-up measures, says official

Authorities of the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital have denied that the names and other personal details of the COVID-19 positive patients were being leaked by the hospital, as alleged on social media.

A couple of persons had, through tweets, complained over the past few days that personal particulars of those who had tested positive were being released by the hospital.

Describing the allegation as “absurd,” a senior medical officer of the hospital, who did not want to be identified, said the hospital authorities cannot be held responsible for the leaks as the details were collected by various other government departments.

“If a person tests positive his personal details are shared between the departments for necessary follow-up measures such as cordoning off the place of residence and quarantining of the patient’s family. Such measures might have led to the disclosure of the information to the public or media,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 5:09:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tiruvarur-gh-denies-disclosing-covid-19-patients-names/article31778991.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY