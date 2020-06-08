Tiruvarur GH denies disclosing COVID-19 patients’ names

Authorities of the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital have denied that the names and other personal details of the COVID-19 positive patients were being leaked by the hospital, as alleged on social media.

A couple of persons had, through tweets, complained over the past few days that personal particulars of those who had tested positive were being released by the hospital.

Describing the allegation as “absurd,” a senior medical officer of the hospital, who did not want to be identified, said the hospital authorities cannot be held responsible for the leaks as the details were collected by various other government departments.

“If a person tests positive his personal details are shared between the departments for necessary follow-up measures such as cordoning off the place of residence and quarantining of the patient’s family. Such measures might have led to the disclosure of the information to the public or media,” he said.