Tiruvallur Collector inspects care centre

The Tiruvallur Collector Mageswari Ravikumar inspected the ongoing works to set up a COVID-19 care centre at DD Medical College in Pattaraiperumbudur on Monday.
The college was initially used as a quarantine facility for people who returned from other states and districts to Tiruvallur district. “There were only a few of them then. So, we thought of using the college to accommodate those with mild symptoms. In case there is a spike, we cannot admit everyone in the hospital. There will be sufficient number of medical staff and doctors posted here,” said an official from the Collectorate.
The Collector, on Monday, inspected the premises to check if water, electricity and toilet facilities were available.
“It can accommodate close to 3,000 persons,” the official added.
There are plans to have Wi-Fi on the premises, so that the patients can use the internet. “There are also plans to have a library,” the official said.
