January 25, 2024 11:57 am | Updated 12:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Armed men hacked Nesaprabhu, a journalist working with News 7 Tamil TV channel, near his residence in Tiruppur district late on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 leaving him severely injured.

The assailants, who came in several cars, surrounded and attacked Mr. Nesaprabhu even as he was on a call with the police frantically pleading for help. The police had earlier failed to respond to several calls made by him for protection.

Mr. Nesaprabhu of K. Krishnapuram near Palladam, had made multiple calls to the local police station from Wednesday afternoon, after finding unidentified men tailing him and keeping a watch of his residence.

The victim, working for ‘News 7 Tamil’ as Palladam area reporter for the past seven years, was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore, following the brutal attack around 8.45 p.m.

As per recorded audio clips of his conversation with policemen from the Kamanaickenpalayam station, which were widely circulated on social media platforms, Mr. Nesaprabhu first alerted the police control room about the unidentified men, who came in vehicles without number plates and enquired about him in the locality.

After being alerted by the control room, a policeman from the local police station contacted the journalist for further details. Mr. Nesaprabhu informed the policeman that unidentified men enquired about him at a shop in the locality on Wednesday noon and continued to watch him thereafter.

The men, who came in multiple vehicles, also stood near his house for a long time as per the telephonic conversations.

At a point, when the journalist requested a police party to be sent to his house, a policeman asked him to come to the station and lodge a complaint.

The assailants followed him when Mr. Nesaprabhu later came out of the house and headed to a public place in his car. The men assaulted him with machetes and knives near a fuel station as he was pleading to a policeman for protection over the phone.

Police sources said that he suffered severe injuries on his left hand, besides suffering multiple cuts on head, chest and leg. He was initially rushed to a hospital at Palladam and later shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

The Tiruppur District Police have formed special teams to trace the assailants involved in the attack.

Journalist organisations and political party leaders have condemned the attack and sought action against the assailants as well as the police, who failed to ensure Mr. Nesaprabhu’s safety.