GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. CM Stalin condemns assault on Tiruppur journalist, announces compensation, orders action against police inspector

Mr. Stalin also said instructions have been issued for shifting the Inspector of Police concerned to the waiting list, over charges of inaction

January 25, 2024 04:02 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, January 25, 2024 condemned the assault on Nesaprabhu, a Tamil TV journalist by armed men at Palladam in Tiruppur district and assured of strong legal action against whoever was involved in the assault.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin also said instructions have been issued for shifting the Inspector of Police concerned to the waiting list, over charges of inaction over representation from the journalist seeking protection from the police, prior to the incident.

Considering it a special case, the CM has also directed for granting a sum of ₹3 lakh from the Journalists Welfare Board. The journalist is undergoing medical treatment in Coimbatore presently.

The assailants, who came in several cars, surrounded and attacked Mr. Nesaprabhu even as he was on a call with the police frantically pleading for help. The police had earlier failed to respond to several calls made by him for protection.

Mr. Nesaprabhu of K. Krishnapuram near Palladam, had made multiple calls to the local police station from Wednesday afternoon, after finding unidentified men tailing him and keeping a watch of his residence.

Related Topics

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.