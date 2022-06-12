Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

Include new train services in time table

The following train services, for which a feasibility study for operations was carried out, must be included in the upcoming time table: Using the rake of Madurai - Chandigarh express, a train must be operated from Kanniyakumari to Haridwar / Rishikesh via Tirunelveli and Madurai; the thrice weekly Tambaram -Nagercoil and Nagercoil -Chennai Central expresses must be made a daily service; The weekly Nagercoil - Chennai Egmore and Chennai Egmore - Jodhpur expresses must be clubbed and operated as Kanniyakumari - Jodhpur Express; and Mangalore - Thiruvananthapuram daily express must be extended to Tirunelveli.

S. Gnanathiraviam,

Tirunelveli MP

Open waiting room

Before the pandemic, an air-conditioned waiting room functioned at Tirunelveli junction. By paying ₹20 per hour, elderly people and women with infants could use the facility in comfort, especially during summer. Now that there is normality in operation of trains, this facility can be reopened.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai

Property tax

The Tamil Nadu government plans to increase property tax in local bodies every year. People are already suffering because of frequent price rise in petroleum products and its consequent price rise in prices of products and services. If the property tax is increased every year, it will affect tenants, since house owners will also increase the rent every year. Local bodies do need revenue to provide basic services. But the tax arrears running to several lakhs of rupees remain uncollected from large hotels, lodges, cinemas, educational institutions and the like. If the local bodies take stringent action to collect the tax arrears, they can get a sizable revenue. It need not burden the public. The old method of revising the tax once every five years may be continued.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

Garbage separation

The new initiative, My garbage, my responsibility,’ recently launched by Tirunelveli Corporation emphasises the importance of active participation of the public.Time and again it was appealed to separate garbage into degradable and non- degradable and hand them over to sanitary workers. Due to laxity, the appeal went unheeded and some people dump it in vacant plots or in public spaces. As the process of garbage disposal starts from every doorstep, to make the job of separation easier, I suggest that the Corporation should provide two baskets / buckets of different colours free of cost to each household since they are already collecting solid waste management charges along with property taxes.

V. Ganesan,

Tirunelveli

Traffic congestion

Traffic congestion is witnessed often at the junction of Kottar and Nagercoil. I request the traffic authorities to find ways and means to ease traffic congestion at this intersection.

K. Chelliah,

Aundivillai