Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

The rear side of the sign board can be better utilised to indicate distance of places on the opposite direction. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Utilise blank space

The big sign boards on highways indicate the distance to places on the way. But the rear side of the boards are left blank. It can be be used to indicate the distance to towns on the other direction, without much expenditure or resource. It will be useful road users also.

C. Balasubramanian,

Tenkasi

Vaccinate strays

Regarding the report on impounding of 46 stray dogs in Tirunelveli, like bad roads cause accidents, stray dogs too - they are a threat for two-wheeler riders. Another serious problem is they are not vaccinated and carry rabies. The caught stray dogs must be vaccinated. The government must allocate a special fund to take care of dogs in shelters.

A. Rohan

Kudankulam

Fixed SUC charges

In municipalities, property tax is paid for road maintenance, street light electricity charges and sanitation (SUC), i.e., solid waste user charge. But the corporation collects SUC charges separately and it varies depending on the quantum of property tax. Since the amount of garbage generated from a house is almost same whether it is big or small, the SUC charges may be fixed at say Rs.30 or Rs.50 per month instead of adopting the property tax slab

Shanmuga Subramanian

Tirunelveli

Far away EB office

Tangedco’s Muthiapuram North distribution office at JS Nagar was shifted Thermal Nagar in March. Since most of its consumers reside in and around JS Nagar, for paying bills, lodging fuse off calls, etc., they have to travel about eight km. It poses difficulty for EB staff also as they have to ferry maintenance material and attend to calls. The South distribution office was also shifted from Abiraminagar to Mullakadu two years back. Most of these offices function in rented buildings. Tangedco may construct an integrated office in an easily accessible area.

J. Edison Devakaram,

Thoothukudi

Student Violence

Recently, several clips of students attacking teachers mentally and physically, vandalising school property and fighting with classmates have brought out student misbehaviour. But enacting a set of rules and Code of Conduct on the expected behavior of students and the consequent punishment for misbehavior are not enough. Introducing a small percentage of marks for class performance, unit tests, semester exams and general behavior as internal assessment for all the classes will definitely improve the learning process. The CBSE has recently introduced internal assessment (20 Marks) in all subjects. This gives teachers an opportunity to evaluate the students continuously and engage the students in study throughout the year. Now as CBSE has already introduced this new pattern of Internal Assessment, this should be acceptable to all.

G. Stanley Jeyasingh,

Nagercoil

Restore bus service

A town bus from Vallioor to Nanguneri via Eruvadi, Kothaiseri, Vadukatchimathil, Kalungadi, Soorankudi, Veerankulam, Manjankulam, Perumpathu has been abruptly stopped. So students find it difficult to reach their educational institutions in time. I request the transport authorities to restore the town bus service soon.

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi