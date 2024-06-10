Tirunelveli Campus Connect

PVM produces NEET toppers

Students of Pushpalata Vidya Mandir, Tirunelveli, have done well in NEET. S. Avinash and Jason Chandrajsingh J. have secured 715/720. Avinash has secured All India Rank 174, and Jason AIR- 222. Nandhini M. has scored the second rank by scoring 700/720. Besides, three students have secured above 700, 18 students above 650, 33 above 600, 44 above 550 and 54 students have secured above 500. The top scorers were felicitated by Correspondent Pushpalata Pooranan, Senior Principal Pushpaveni Ayyappan, and the staff.

Programme held at railway station

About 60 National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers of National Engineering College, Kovilpatti, organised a World Environment Day awareness programme at Kovilpatti railway station on June 5. The event focused on promoting a plastic-free world and involved distribution of traditional yellow cloth bags to passengers. The programme also emphasised the importance of planting saplings. A rally was conducted to raise awareness of the environment among train passengers and the general public. NSS Coordinators R.Vignesh Kumar and K.Latha had made the arrangements.

Workshop held

A five-day workshop on Aptitude Development was organised by SCAD College of Education, Cheranmahadevi, Tirunelveli, from May 27 to May 31. The workshop was meant to improve communicative skills in English among future teachers. J.Jebaraj Kingsly from St. John’s College, Palayamkottai and A.Mohamed Kurzith Khan from Sathakadullah Appa College, Tirunelveli spoke.

The topics covered were: Past Tense Marker, Just A Minute, Situational Dialogues, Role Play, Tongue Twister, Descriptions, Telephone Etiquette, Public Speaking Skills, Extempore Speech, Oral Presentation Skills, Giving Directions, Job Application, Resume Preparation, Debate, Language Games, Email Writing, Group Discussion, And Reading Comprehension. The students were divided into 8 groups, such as Hamlet, King Lear, Macbeth, Othello, Lolitta, Alexandria, Cleopatra, and Juliet, for group activities.

Clean-up drive

sThe Department of Aquatic Environment Management and NSS unit of Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi, Rotary Club Tuticorin, We can Trust and Corporation jointly organised a coastal cleanup programme at Muthu Nagar Beach on June 5. Faculty members and students,Corporation Sanitary Officer.Hari and his team, Members of We Can Trust Christopher and Rotary Club president Mohamed Ibrahim collected plastic waste such as single use plastics, fishing nets, thermocol, bottles and other anthropogenic litters from the beach. The collected wastes were segregated and disposed using a truck. V.Rani, HoD; D.Manimekalai and A.Juliet Selvarani, Assistant Professors,t and K. Karuppasamy, NSS Officer in charge, coordinated the programme.

An awareness programme was organised in commemoration of World Ocean Day by the Department of Fisheries Biology and Resource Management on June 8. A total of 150 students and researchers participated. N. Jayakumar, Professor, delivered a lecture on ‘Our oceans: a treasure in need of protection.’