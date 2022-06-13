Tirunelveli Campus Connect

Meet on solid waste management

A five-day training camp and UBA meeting was conducted on the topic, ‘Management of solid waste and waste water in rural areas’ at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Hyderabad. Experts such as civil engineers, UNICEF technical persons, UBA coordinators from various States participated. Representing Kamaraj College, Thoothukudi, one of the best performing colleges under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan scheme, J. Nagarajan, UBA coordinator, Department of Zoology, participated in the meeting. In his address, he said action would be taken to ensure participation of panchayats in plastic waste management, to implement scientific technology in solid, liquid and gray water management and in vermicompost production by involving self-help group members. Vermicompost preparation will be encouraged in Kulaiyankarishal, Kumaragiri and Sawyerpuram, the adopted villages of Kamaraj College.