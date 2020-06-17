Tirumazhisai market to stay shut on June 21 and 28

The Tirumazhisai vegetable market will not function on June 21 and 28 in view of the complete lockdown announced by the State government.
The wholesale traders noted that the decision was taken to support the government’s efforts against the transmission of COVID-19. As the number of retailers visiting the market is likely to reduce, traders are planning to source less produce from other parts of the State and neighbouring States after June 19.
D. Rajasekaran, president, Federation of All Traders’ Associations of KWMC Periyar Market, said that the market will not function on two Sundays during the complete lockdown. However, a decision is yet to be taken on the restriction of working hours during rest of the days.
“We are planning to reduce arrivals by 30%-40%. The business hours of retail shops have been restricted from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Retailers may reduce their visits to the market,” he said.
On an average, the market receives 250-300 loads of vegetables daily. This measure would also help reduce wastage, he added.
Traders also noted that the prices of some of the vegetables escalated this week. Beans and broadbeans were sold at ₹60 a kg in the wholesale market. Similarly, brinjal and lady’sfinger, which were sold for ₹10 a kg until last week, are now priced at ₹20 and ₹25 a kg.
Farmers are likely to reduce cultivation as they often are not getting enough price for their produce. Besides, the rainy season may further spike the prices of vegetables in one or two months, traders added.
