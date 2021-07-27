Tiruchi farmers protest against Mekedatu dam plan

In Coimbatore, farmers submit petition to Collector

A group of farmers belonging to the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India, staged a demonstration here on Monday, urging the Centre not to allow Karnataka to build a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu.

Led by Sangam district secretary Ayilai Sivasuriyan, the farmers also urged the Centre to remove the dam across Markandeya river near Yargol in Karnataka. They said that if the dam came into operation, it would reduce the volume of water flowing into the Thenpennai, thus battering agriculture in northern Tamil Nadu.

Police sources said around 65 persons took part in the protest.

In Coimbatore, members of the Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association staged a demonstration near the Collectorate, condemning the Mekedatu project.

Led by S. Palanisamy, head of the association’s Coimbatore district committee, they raised slogans condemning the Central government.

In his petition to District Collector G.S. Sameeran, Mr. Palanisamy said the Karnataka government had already built four dams across the river, and that the proposed Mekedatu drinking water project would adversely impact the supply of water to the farmers in the delta region.

The Central government must intervene and stop the project, the petition said.