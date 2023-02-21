Time to protect right of individuals to speak native language freely

February 21, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST

As we celebrate the International Mother Language Day (February 21) to recognise the diversity of languages, it is important to recognise that language is a tool to express culture, history and shared experiences. It should not be used as a tool of oppression or hegemony of a larger group. It is essential to support initiatives to conserve language and protect the right of individuals to speak their native language freely, without fear of discrimination or reprisal.

The Tamil language and culture is under threat from the Central government’s attempts to impose a monoculture. Tamil Nadu has resisted this move, recognising its rich cultural heritage, and has taken it upon itself to preserve and protect its language, art and traditions. The State has taken multiple legal and administrative steps to ensure that its culture is not eroded or replaced by external forces.

In the 1960s, the Centre’s attempts to make Hindi the sole official language of the Union sparked a major protest, as many saw it as an imposition of a monoculture and a suppression of their own language and culture. The agitation eventually forced the Centre to indefinitely defer its decision.

In Tamil Nadu, DMK founder C.N. Annadurai propounded the two-language formula that allowed for the use of Tamil and English, keeping Hindi out.

As many as 22 Indian languages were included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Yet, constant attempts have been made to turn our diverse culture into a monoculture. A nation with one god, one language and one culture is a very medieval idea, and still has takers in the 21st Century.

According to University of California professor Sanjay Subrahmanyam, “Tamil is more ancient than Sanskrit. It is a fact of language history that can no longer be seriously disputed.” This is the consensus among research scholars, and reflects the historical evidence that shows Tamil was used in India since the 3rd Century BCE, while Sanskrit was not used until the 2nd Century CE.

I have no particular dislike for other languages. On the contrary, my epiphany for the future is schoolchildren knowing 10 languages apart from their primary language, which should be their mother tongue. Mine is Tamil. I am in love with it. I think in it, yet here I am, writing in praise of my mother tongue in another language.

Let individuals seek and learn the language of their choice, and no government should intercede in that choice. If possible, they can facilitate it. Like the Hindi Prachar Sabhas in all Indian States, I would strongly recommend that the Tamil Nadu government start a university where all Indian languages are taught; later, that university can promote world languages for curious intellects to feed on a buffet of linguistic choices.

Long live mutual human understanding. Long live languages. Long live my Tamil.

(The author is an acclaimed film personality and founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam)