Timber depot gutted near Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur

Smoke from the depot affected motorists on the route for nearly an hour

March 29, 2024 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
It took fire-fighters more than two hours to douse the flames in the fire that broke out at a private timber dept near Vaniyambadi

It took fire-fighters more than two hours to douse the flames in the fire that broke out at a private timber dept near Vaniyambadi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A private timber depot in Pathapettai village, about 2 km from Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur, was gutted completely when a fire broke out, early on Friday, March 29, 2024. Smoke from the depot affected motorists on the route for nearly an hour.

Police said it was around 5.30 a.m. when a few workers at the depot noticed smoke emanating from the rear portion, which contained wooden logs of various varieties including teak and sal wood. They tried to douse the flames by pouring water and sand, but the intensity of the blaze soon increased, and engulfed the whole depot.

Based on an alert from the depot manager, Vaniyambadi Taluk police and firefighters came to the spot and tried to put out the fire. The firefighters used eight tanks to bring the fire under control, but it took more than two hours to douse the blaze. A case has been registered by the Vaniyambadi Taluk police.

Police said that electrical short circuit from the wiring board in the depot have caused the fire. Further investigation is on.

