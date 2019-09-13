Thunderstorm to continue in coastal areas for a few more days

Thunderstorm activity is likely to continue over parts of the State, particularly in coastal areas for the next few days, according to the Meteorological Department.

A cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu, extending between 4.5 km to 5.8 km will bring rainfall over rainfall over several districts. The rain may be heavy at a few places in Cuddalore, Vellore, Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi districts, till Friday. During the past 24 hours, ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, Jayamkondam in Ariyalur district recorded the highest volume of 14 cm of rainfall, followed by Mayiladuthurai in Nagapattinam district with 13 cm. Many areas in Tiruvallur district, including Cholavaram and Chembarambakkam, received 3 cm of rainfall.

Cyclonic activity

N. Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said coastal areas would receive thunder showers during evening hours.

The Kancheepuram-Nagapattinam belt would get light to moderate rain. Another cyclonic circulation around September 15 could bring rainfall over the State.

Chennai will experience a partly cloudy sky.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rain in some areas during evening or night hours.

This season, Chennai district registered 42 cm of rainfall.