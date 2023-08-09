August 09, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Three Sri Lankan fishermen were arrested by the Coastal Security Group of Tamil Nadu Police near Vedaranyam coast in Nagapattinam district early on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. They were stranded mid-sea on a fishing boat due to engine failure.

Coastal Security Group sources identified them as Ronald Reagen, 40, Sivakumar, 25, and Srikanthan, 37, all natives of Jaffna in Sri Lanka. The three fishermen had ventured into the sea for fishing in an unregistered mechanised boat on August 6 and were stranded mid-sea due to an engine failure.

The Coastal Security Group, during their regular patrol, found them three nautical miles away from Maniyantheevu near Arcottuthurai and rescued them.

Later, they were arrested and taken to the marine police station in Vedaranyam. The police confiscated the boat and fishing equipment. Further investigations are on.