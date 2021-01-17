Tamil Nadu

Three Rajini Makkal Mandram district secretaries join DMK

Three Rajini Makkal Mandram members joined DMK in the presence of M.K. Stalin, in Chennai on January 17, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three district secretaries of the Rajini Makkal Mantram and senior office-bearers on Sunday joined the DMK in the presence of party president M.K. Stalin.

A DMK press release said Thoothukudi district secretary A. Joseph Stalin, Ramanathapurm district secretary K. Senthil Selvananth, Theni district secretary R. Ganesan, IT wing leader K. Saravanan, Ramanathampuram disrict deputy secretary A. Senthilvel and traders' union secretary S. Muruganandam joined the party.

Judge joins DMK

Retired Judge of the Madras High Court P.R. Sivakumar joined the DMK. A few days ago, retired Judge S.K. Krishnan joined the party.

