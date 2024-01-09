GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three persons, including teenage boy, killed in road accident near Ranipet

Police said the accident took place when two motorbikes collided on the Ammoor-Vanapadi High Road; two others sustained injuries in the accident

January 09, 2024 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
Passing motorists rescued the injured persons from the site of the accident, on the Ammoor-Vanapadi High Road in Ammoor village near Ranipet town on Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Passing motorists rescued the injured persons from the site of the accident, on the Ammoor-Vanapadi High Road in Ammoor village near Ranipet town on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three persons including a 16-year-old boy died on the spot after the two-wheeler they were travelling on collided with another two-wheeler, on the Ammoor-Vanapadi High Road in Ammoor village near Ranipet town on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Police identified the victims as K. Sarath Babu (28), V. Chandran (25) and B. Arunkumar (16).

According to the police, Sarath Babu and Chandran were travelling with their co-worker S. Anandan (25), on a two-wheeler, from their house in Lalapet village near Walajah town for work in Ammoor village when Chandran, who was riding the bike, hit another two-wheeler that travelling in the opposite direction. The second two-wheeler had siblings B. Vaishavi (21) and her brother B. Arunkumar (16) travelling on it, going towards Katpadi town in Vellore.

In the impact, three of those riding the bikes sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot, while Vaishavi and Anandan sustained leg injuries. The two-wheelers were badly damaged. The incident took place around 9.30 a.m.

Passing motorists rescued the injured and alerted the Ranipet Town police, who rushed to the spot and took the the injured persons to the Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah town. Later, they were admitted to the Government Medical College in Vellore. A case has been registered by the Ranipet Town police.

An initial inquiry revealed that Arunkumar was on his way to drop his elder sister Vaishavi, from their home in Ammoor village to Thiruvalluvar University in Serkadu village near Katpadi town, where she is pursuing her first year in B.A. English Literature. Despite the stretch being re-laid by DRDA (Ranipet), it was wet due to the previous night’s rain.

Police said that rash driving by the trio on the two-wheeler from Lalapet village might be the reason for the accident. Traffic was hit on the stretch for nearly an hour before it was restored by the police. An investigation is on, police said.

